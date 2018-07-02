Ryanair cabin crew unions across Europe decide THIS WEEK when they will go on strike

GROUNDED: 115,000 passengers a day could be affected in Spain

RYANAIR cabin crew unions in Spain, Portugal, Italy and Belgium will be going on strike this summer following a break-down in talks.

According to reports union chiefs will hold a meeting in Dublin on Wednesday and Thursday to decide what dates to schedule the walk-outs for.

Strikes are estimated to affect more than 115,000 passengers a day in Spain alone.

Sources say the unions will be giving a longer notice than the ten-day minimum in an attempt to give the low-cost airline a chance to restart negotiations.

Ryanair cabin crew chiefs called for the airline to follow labour laws in each country staff are employed and to guarantee the same conditions for agency workers.