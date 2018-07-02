Spain

Ryanair cabin crew unions across Europe decide THIS WEEK when they will go on strike

By Monday, 02 July 2018 10:38 0
GROUNDED: 115,000 passengers a day could be affected in Spain GROUNDED: 115,000 passengers a day could be affected in Spain Shutterstock

RYANAIR cabin crew unions in Spain, Portugal, Italy and Belgium will be going on strike this summer following a break-down in talks.

According to reports union chiefs will hold a meeting in Dublin on Wednesday and Thursday to decide what dates to schedule the walk-outs for.

Strikes are estimated to affect more than 115,000 passengers a day in Spain alone.

Sources say the unions will be giving a longer notice than the ten-day minimum in an attempt to give the low-cost airline a chance to restart negotiations.

Ryanair cabin crew chiefs called for the airline to follow labour laws in each country staff are employed and to guarantee the same conditions for agency workers.

Tags
« Drug laboratories in Bulgaria and Spain destroyed by the authorities Four-year-old boy on holiday drowns in Ibiza hotel swimming pool »
Jay Emeny

Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page.

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Following the news that a Magaluf hotel installed a glass panel to stop holidaymakers from falling off, should all hotels follow suit?

New online edition graphic

Latest News

Create Spain Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Spain? Subscribe here.