Spain

Brit holidaymaker accuses Turkish sports star of sex assault on beach in Spain

By Thursday, 28 June 2018 09:54 0
HOLIDAY NIGHTMARE: The alleged rape took place on Salou's Llevant beach.

A TURKISH athlete has been held in connection with the suspected rape of a British holidaymaker on Spain’s Costa Dorada.

The unnamed man, 26, is competing in the Mediterranean Games sporting event, held every four years and currently taking place in the city of Tarragona, Cataluña.

He was arrested in the nearby holiday town Salou after being reported by the alleged victim, 25, but claimed she agreed to have sex on the Llevant beach after the pair met while partying in a nightclub.

She underwent a medical examination at a local hospital prior to him being detained by Local Police officers.

Detectives from the regional Mossos d'Esquadra force are now probing the case and have been tasked with reporting their findings to a Tarragona magistrate.

A Mossos official said: “Local police in Salou arrested a man on suspicion of a sex attack.

“The incident remains under investigation.”

Organisers of the games are yet to comment on the incident.

Matt Ford

