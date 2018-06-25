Spanish Congress set to debate euthanasia proposals

LAWMAKERS in Spain’s Parliament are due to discuss proposals from the left-leaning Partido Socialista (PSOE) tomorrow (Tuesday) that would see assisted dying legalised.

The draft law, which would see euthanasia provisions included in Spain’s health care system, was introduced when the PSOE was in opposition in May.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez lent his backing to the plans and said he wanted it to be one of the legacies of his PSOE government.

The proposals would see assisted dying legalised and a system implemented to govern it. Those wanting to undergo a euthanasia procedure would need a legal guarantor and doctors would have about a month to sign off cases.

Luisa Carcedo, a PSOE senator in Congress, said any decision to undergo euthanasia would have to be voluntary, conscious and informed. The party said enough lawmakers supported the initiative to get it passed.

Those in favour of assisted dying argue it gives people who are living with terminal illnesses the chance to end their lives and prevent extra pain and suffering.

People against it claim it could create a grey area in the case of people who had such illnesses but who were not capable of making a choice on their own. Many also oppose it on religious grounds.