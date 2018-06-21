Survey reveals the most expensive luxury hotels in Madrid

Hotel Villa Magna, located in Madrid’s fashionable Salamanca district, is the most expensive hotel anywhere in the city, according to a survey by Luxury-Hotels.com.

The survey compared prices at every luxury hotel in the Spanish capital based on the rate for the most affordable double room during June 2018 – the month when hotel rates in Madrid are usually at their highest.

With a minimum rate of €446 euros for the most affordable double room, Hotel Villa Magna leads the rankings. The second most expensive luxury hotel, according to the survey, is AC Santo Mauro at €368 euros, and in third place is Unico Hotel with a rate of €334.

However, with the reopening of, the Ritz Madrid scheduled for late 2019, the top spot can expect to change. The prestigious 108-year-old property shut its doors in February this year in order to undergo major renovations.

The following table shows the 10 most expensive luxury hotels in Madrid. The rates shown reflect the price for the cheapest available double room in each property during June 2018.