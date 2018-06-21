Spain

Survey reveals the most expensive luxury hotels in Madrid

Thursday, 21 June 2018
Hotel Ritz Madrid Hotel Ritz Madrid © Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group Limited

Hotel Villa Magna, located in Madrid’s fashionable Salamanca district, is the most expensive hotel anywhere in the city, according to a survey by Luxury-Hotels.com.

The survey compared prices at every luxury hotel in the Spanish capital based on the rate for the most affordable double room during June 2018 – the month when hotel rates in Madrid are usually at their highest.

With a minimum rate of €446 euros for the most affordable double room, Hotel Villa Magna leads the rankings. The second most expensive luxury hotel, according to the survey, is AC Santo Mauro at €368 euros, and in third place is Unico Hotel with a rate of €334.

However, with the reopening of, the Ritz Madrid scheduled for late 2019, the top spot can expect to change. The prestigious 108-year-old property shut its doors in February this year in order to undergo major renovations.

The following table shows the 10 most expensive luxury hotels in Madrid. The rates shown reflect the price for the cheapest available double room in each property during June 2018.

  1. Hotel Villa Magna €446 Euros
  2. AC Santo Mauro €368 Euros
  3. Unico Hotel €334 Euros
  4. The Principal €332 Euros
  5. The Westin Palace €323 Euros
  6. Gran Melia Palacio de los Duques €312 Euros
  7. Gran Hotel Inglés €308 Euros
  8. Hotel Palacio del Retiro €279 Euros
  9. Hotel Orfila €264 Euros
  10. Wellington Hotel €247 Euros
