Spain

Spain’s government to scrap toll road fees on routes across the country

By Monday, 18 June 2018 17:47 0
Spain’s government to scrap toll road fees on routes across the country

THE Spanish government has unveiled plans to make more than 500km of toll roads free to use across the country.

The minister for Development Jose Luis Abalos said the initiative will begin this year, as the contracts for the roads begin to expire.

The AP-1 between Burgos and Armiñon will be free starting November 30.

The AP-7 between Alicante and Tarragona and the AP-4 between Sevilla and Cadiz’ contracts end in December 2019 and cover some 468 kilometres of road.

This also sets the precedent for the AP-2 and the AP-7 Tarragona- La Jonquera and Montmelo-Elpapio which should become free from August 2021, but the government in power at the time will make the decision.

Tags
« RAISING THE BAR: Ryanair leads calls for airport booze crackdown
Jay Emeny

Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page.

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Do you agree with Spain’s decision to allow the boat carrying more than 600 migrants to dock in Valencia?

New online edition graphic

Latest News

Create Spain Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Spain? Subscribe here.