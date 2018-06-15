Spain

SCORCHIO! Spain sizzles with weekend temperatures set to hit 40°C

By Friday, 15 June 2018 10:51 0
FUN IN THE SUN: Sun-seekers are advised to stay safe by using high factor sun cream and drinking plenty of fluids FUN IN THE SUN: Sun-seekers are advised to stay safe by using high factor sun cream and drinking plenty of fluids Shutterstock

SUN-WORSHIPPERS are gearing up for a bumper weekend with temperatures set to soar in Spain.

Much of the country will sizzle as the mercury rockets beyond 30°C today, with a searing 37°C forecast in parts of Andalucia including Sevilla and Cordoba.

The heatwave will also wash over Madrid, Toledo, Ciudad Real, Jaen, Albacete, Caceres, Murcia, Guadalajara, Zaragoza, Salamanca, Granada and Huelva.

And in Malaga night-time temperatures are predicted to remain above 27°C as the Costa del Sol swelters.

The scorching conditions are being driven by a blast of tropical hot wind crossing the Mediterranean Sea from Africa, which has early this morning seen Huelva, Cadiz, Almeria, Cordoba and Sevilla provinces enjoy highs of 20°C.

And the weekend is likely to see temperatures climb to a baking 39-40°C as summer arrives with a bang.

Beachgoers are advised to use high factor sun cream and drink plenty of fluids as higher levels of ultraviolet radiation are expected to accompany the roasting weather.

Tags
« WATCH: Fire breather hurt after setting herself alight in northern Spain Ryanair’s O’Leary warns summer air traffic control strikes will cause ‘crisis’ for millions of passengers »
Matt Ford

Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page.

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Do you agree with Spain’s decision to allow the boat carrying more than 600 migrants to dock in Valencia?

New online edition graphic

Latest News

Create Spain Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Spain? Subscribe here.