Spain

Two Brit football players quizzed over alleged Ibiza sex assault

By Wednesday, 13 June 2018 10:56 0
HOLIDAY ARRESTS: The incident took place in Cala de Bou, near San Antonio HOLIDAY ARRESTS: The incident took place in Cala de Bou, near San Antonio Shutterstock

TWO British footballers have been held on suspicion of sexual assault in Ibiza.

Believed to play professionally for a “second division” London side, the unnamed pair were arrested at a Cala de Bou hotel near the party resort of San Antonio after a teenager on holiday with her parents filed a complaint.

She was examined by medics before a judge ordered officers from the Family and Womens’ Unit of the National Police to arrest those accused.

The victim, 19 and also British, was allegedly invited back to a hotel where the suspects were staying with teammates alongside a friend after they met at a bar during a night out.

Local media reports suggest that two players sexually assaulted one of the women while a third - who has not yet been held but is being sought by detectives - recorded the incident on his mobile phone.

It remains unclear whether the victim has accused the men of rape, or if the pair have been freed after being quizzed at a police station ahead of an expected court appearance as the probe continues.

Tags
« Thirteen soldiers injured during army parachute drill in Spain
Matt Ford

Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page.

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Do you think Spain will be better off under its new government?

New online edition graphic

Latest News

Create Spain Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Spain? Subscribe here.