Two Brit football players quizzed over alleged Ibiza sex assault

TWO British footballers have been held on suspicion of sexual assault in Ibiza.
Believed to play professionally for a “second division” London side, the unnamed pair were arrested at a Cala de Bou hotel near the party resort of San Antonio after a teenager on holiday with her parents filed a complaint.
She was examined by medics before a judge ordered officers from the Family and Womens’ Unit of the National Police to arrest those accused.
The victim, 19 and also British, was allegedly invited back to a hotel where the suspects were staying with teammates alongside a friend after they met at a bar during a night out.
Local media reports suggest that two players sexually assaulted one of the women while a third - who has not yet been held but is being sought by detectives - recorded the incident on his mobile phone.
It remains unclear whether the victim has accused the men of rape, or if the pair have been freed after being quizzed at a police station ahead of an expected court appearance as the probe continues.
