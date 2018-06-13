Spain

Thirteen soldiers injured during army parachute drill in Spain

By Wednesday, 13 June 2018 10:08 0
INJURED: The soldiers were taking part in a parachute drill INJURED: The soldiers were taking part in a parachute drill Shutterstock

A TOTAL of 13 soldiers were left wounded following a joint military exercise between Spanish and American forces in Aragon.

One of the injured troops was airlifted b helicopter from the San Gregorio National Training Centre near Zaragoza, with doctors later deciding to keep the soldier under observation.

A further six Spanish soldiers and six American soldiers were left with slight injuries following the accident which is believed to have resulted from heavy winds during a jump.

Two of the soldiers were left with dislocated shoulders, another with a broken nose and six were left bruised.

They have all been taken to a military hospital, according to Aragon government sources quoted in Spanish media.

The soldiers were taking part in the Eagle Eyes joint exercise, a two week long series of drills due to end on June 24.

The Spanish troops were from the Almogavares VI Brigade while the Americans were from the 173 Army Parachute Brigade, based in Italy. The Ministry of Defence said it hoped the injured servicemen would recover soon.

Tags
« SPEED CAMERAS: 58 ‘miniradars’ installed across Spain locations revealed Two Brit football players quizzed over alleged Ibiza sex assault »
Joe Gerrard

Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page.

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Do you think Spain will be better off under its new government?

New online edition graphic

Latest News

Create Spain Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Spain? Subscribe here.