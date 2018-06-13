Thirteen soldiers injured during army parachute drill in Spain

A TOTAL of 13 soldiers were left wounded following a joint military exercise between Spanish and American forces in Aragon.

One of the injured troops was airlifted b helicopter from the San Gregorio National Training Centre near Zaragoza, with doctors later deciding to keep the soldier under observation.

A further six Spanish soldiers and six American soldiers were left with slight injuries following the accident which is believed to have resulted from heavy winds during a jump.

Two of the soldiers were left with dislocated shoulders, another with a broken nose and six were left bruised.

They have all been taken to a military hospital, according to Aragon government sources quoted in Spanish media.

The soldiers were taking part in the Eagle Eyes joint exercise, a two week long series of drills due to end on June 24.

The Spanish troops were from the Almogavares VI Brigade while the Americans were from the 173 Army Parachute Brigade, based in Italy. The Ministry of Defence said it hoped the injured servicemen would recover soon.