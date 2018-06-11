SUMMER'S COMING: Temperatures set to rise across Spain by end of the week

AFTER an unseasonably cool start to June, temperatures are set to rise across Spain with only a few areas still seeing rain.

State weather agency Aemet has forecast highs of up to 32 degrees in Andalucia and Costa Blanca starting Wednesday (13 June).

The Balearics will be slightly cooler, with highs of up to 28 degrees and rain forecast for Thursday morning.

Malaga will see highs of 31 degrees over the weekend as well as Almeria City and Albox. Mojacar will only reach highs of 27 on Wednesday, dropping to 25 over the weekend.

Similarly Benidorm will not go over 25 degrees but skies will clear starting Wednesday. Alicante will be warmer with highs of 30 degrees.