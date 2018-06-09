Spain

Ronaldo agrees whopping €19 million tax bill to get all square with the Spanish authorities

By Saturday, 09 June 2018 20:33 0
Caption: SUITABLE AGREEMENT: Ronaldo hopes to put the tax saga behind him. Caption: SUITABLE AGREEMENT: Ronaldo hopes to put the tax saga behind him. Credit: Cristiano/Twitter

CRISTIANO Ronaldo has reached an agreement to pay the Spanish authorities €19 million to settle his tax affairs.

The Real Madrid and Portugal star has been trying to resolve the situation for some time, after being accused of tax fraud.

However, no resolution will be official before the start of the World Cup, due to the recent change in the national government.

Ronaldo has reportedly admitted four of the fraud charges, meaning he will not have to spend any time in jail.

Meanwhile, he is believed to have been offered a staggering €32.5 million annual contract to stay at Real Madrid, but whether that is enough to keep him remains to be seen.

Tags
« Spanish minister says “urgent” constitutional change is needed to deal with Catalonia
Tom Woods

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Do you think Spain will be better off under its new government?

New online edition graphic

Latest News

Create Spain Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Spain? Subscribe here.