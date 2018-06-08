Bargain-hunting Ibiza tourists offered balcony bunk beds for €50 a night

BALCONY BUNK BEDS: Some locals offer converted vans (inset) to sleep in

SKYROCKETTING holiday rental prices have led to locals offering creative accommodation such as bunk beds on a balcony for €50 a night.

Tourism chiefs were stunned by the offers, appearing on holiday let sites such as Airbnb.

One apartment has been advertised as ‘turning into a mini hostel each summer’ and offers nine beds in total, with bunks squeezed into tiny spaces including the balcony.

The Platja d’en Bossa flat even had a security camera in the living room to monitor the tenants.

Local newspaper Diario de Ibiza claims one week’s rent in Ibiza costs the same as a whole month in Lanzorete.

Other unusual rentals include wooden shacks and even vans converted into a ‘caravenettes’ for €90 a night.