Bargain-hunting Ibiza tourists offered balcony bunk beds for €50 a night

SKYROCKETTING holiday rental prices have led to locals offering creative accommodation such as bunk beds on a balcony for €50 a night.
Tourism chiefs were stunned by the offers, appearing on holiday let sites such as Airbnb.
One apartment has been advertised as ‘turning into a mini hostel each summer’ and offers nine beds in total, with bunks squeezed into tiny spaces including the balcony.
The Platja d’en Bossa flat even had a security camera in the living room to monitor the tenants.
Local newspaper Diario de Ibiza claims one week’s rent in Ibiza costs the same as a whole month in Lanzorete.
Other unusual rentals include wooden shacks and even vans converted into a ‘caravenettes’ for €90 a night.
