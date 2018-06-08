More than 20 injured, two seriously, in horror bus crash on motorway in Spain

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone.
MORE than 20 people have been injured, two seriously, in a bus crash on a motorway in Spain.
According to reports the bus collided with a parked lorry on the hard shoulder of the A-4 in Madridejos, Toledo.
112 emergency services said between 15 and 20 people suffered minor injuries, five had ‘severe cuts’ and two were seriously injured with one having to be rescued from the vehicle by firefighters.
