Spain

Spanish King Felipe and Queen Letizia set to meet President Trump in United States visit

By Friday, 08 June 2018 11:03 0
ROYAL APPOINTMENT: King Felipe and Queen Letizia will travel to the United States next Thursday ROYAL APPOINTMENT: King Felipe and Queen Letizia will travel to the United States next Thursday House of HM the King/Twitter

SPAIN’S monarch is due to travel to the United States next Thursday June 14 and is set to meet President Donald Trump in Washington days later.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the trip yesterday (Thursday). Officials added King Felipe and Queen Letizia will begin their visit in New Orleans in the state of Louisiana.

They will then travel to San Antonio in Texas before being received by Trump at the White House in Washington D.C on June 19. The king and queen will be accompanied by Spain’s new Foreign Minister Josep Borrell.

The Foreign Ministry said Louisiana and San Antonio were chosen as stop offs for their historic connection to Spain.

“It is to keep important historical testimonies of the deep and close ties that unite Spain and the United States,” officials said.

King Felipe previously said the United States was an “essential” ally of Spain.

“In our relations, which go back to the earliest moments of the great American nation, the continuity and quality of shared values and interests prevail,” he said.

Louisiana was part of the Spanish empire until 1800 while San Antonio has its roots in a mission founded by Spanish Franciscan Antonio de Olivares in 1718.

 

Tags
« €17.2 MILLION in compensation after cruise ship worker crushes her hand in Spain More than 20 injured, two seriously, in horror bus crash on motorway in Spain »
Joe Gerrard

Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page.

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Do you think Spain will be better off under its new government?

New online edition graphic

Latest News

Create Spain Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Spain? Subscribe here.