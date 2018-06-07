Three pensioners arrested after being caught with kilos of cocaine in Spanish airport

GUARDA CIVIL officers arrested three pensioners at an airport in Spain after they were caught with kilos of cocaine in their luggage.

The trio landed at Madrid-Barajas from Peru when the two women, 67 and 72-year-olds, were pulled to one side when suspicious white packages were found in their bags at customs control.

Four kilos of cocaine powder was seized as well as two liquor bottles with cocaine inside.

The man that was travelling with the pair was also arrested.