Spain

Three pensioners arrested after being caught with kilos of cocaine in Spanish airport

By Thursday, 07 June 2018 12:27 0
Three pensioners arrested after being caught with kilos of cocaine in Spanish airport

GUARDA CIVIL officers arrested three pensioners at an airport in Spain after they were caught with kilos of cocaine in their luggage.

The trio landed at Madrid-Barajas from Peru when the two women, 67 and 72-year-olds, were pulled to one side when suspicious white packages were found in their bags at customs control.

Four kilos of cocaine powder was seized as well as two liquor bottles with cocaine inside.

The man that was travelling with the pair was also arrested.

Tags
« Elderly woman in critical condition after being stung two THOUSAND times by bees in Spain Brit gangster posts guide of how to flee UK through Spain online »
Jay Emeny

Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page.

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Do you think Spain will be better off under its new government?

New online edition graphic

Latest News

Create Spain Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Spain? Subscribe here.