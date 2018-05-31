Spain

CAUSING A STINK: Flight to Spain makes emergency landing over smelly passenger

By Thursday, 31 May 2018 16:42 0
PLANE DISGUSTING: The ‘unwashed’ passenger is escorted to a bus PLANE DISGUSTING: The ‘unwashed’ passenger is escorted to a bus Wikimedia/Facebook

A SPANISH flight packed with holidaymakers was forced to make an emergency landing due to the ‘unbearable’ stench of an ‘unwashed’ man.

The passenger’s body odour was so vile that the Transavia service from Amsterdam’s Schipol Airport to Gran Canaria was diverted to Faro on Portugal’s Algarve.

Cabin crew reportedly tried to make the traveller sit in the toilet before the captain decided to cut the journey short so that he could be taken off the Boeing 737 aircraft.

The foul smell caused some sun-seekers to vomit while others fainted, with Belgian traveller Piet van Haut describing the reek as “unbearable.”

He added: “It was like he hadn't washed himself for several weeks.

“Several passengers got sick and had to puke.”

A picture snapped by one of those aboard the plane shows ground staff escorting the stinking individual onto a waiting bus.

A Transavia official said: “The aeroplane diverted because of medical reasons, but it is indeed right that he smelled quite a bit.”

It remains unclear why he stank, or what medical condition he was suffering from.

In February, a Transavia jet from Dubai to Amsterdam was re-routed because a passenger repeatedly broke wind, sparking a mid-air brawl.

Tags
« Spanish parliament begins no confidence debate on Rajoy’s PP government today
Matt Ford

Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page.

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Following Lidl's announcement that it would stop using plastic bags by the end of this year, should all supermarkets follow suit?

New online edition graphic

Latest News

Create Spain Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Spain? Subscribe here.