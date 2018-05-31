Spain

GANGSTER GRANDAD: Pensioner arrested over bank heists across Spain

Thursday, 31 May 2018
A 66-YEAR-OLD pensioner has been arrested in Getafe, Madrid, in connection with violent bank heists in cities across Spain.

Investigators believe the suspect is responsible for at least nine robberies at local branches in Alicante, Madrid and Toledo during the last month alone.

He is believed to have used public transport to his chosen targets before covering his face and demanding cash after producing a gun.

Authorities tweeted a video which appears to show officers in armoured uniforms storm into a hotel room or apartment before handcuffing the suspect while he lies on a bed. The footage then shows him led away to a police car in handcuffs.

Police also suspect the man - who has previous convictions - of illegally possessing weapons as well as escaping custody for separate offences. Proceedings have been sent to the courts.

