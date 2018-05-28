Spain

Ryanair cabin crew unions threatens Europe-wide strikes this summer

By Monday, 28 May 2018 18:15 0
GROUNDED: Cabin crew unions across Europe are threatening to strike GROUNDED: Cabin crew unions across Europe are threatening to strike Shutterstock

RYANAIR cabin crew unions across Europe are threatening to strike during peak times this summer.

Groups from Belgium, Portugal, Italy and Spain are calling for the low-cost airline to stop using Irish labour laws for all their staff and to adapt to each countries regulation.

The company claims that the negotiation process is going well, but Spain’s cabin crew union Sitcpla – the largest group out of the four countries - say talks are “pointless” as the mediators admit they have legitimate claims, but nothing is written in paper.

Union heads are set to agree on whether to call for strikes tonight (Monday) but will not confirm what dates the demonstrations will take place until July.

Tags
« ANFIELD RAP: Brit drug fugitive who fled to Spain held at Liverpool Champions League game
Jay Emeny

Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page.

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Will you be supporting Englan or Spain in this year's World Cup finals?

New online edition graphic

Latest News

Create Spain Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Spain? Subscribe here.