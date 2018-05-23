Spain

Horse and mule death toll during El Rocio ‘reduced’ to 141 in the last decade

By Wednesday, 23 May 2018 10:58 0
EL ROCIO: Some one million pilgrims make the journey every year EL ROCIO: Some one million pilgrims make the journey every year Twitter

IN the last decade, 141 horses and mules have died during the arduous El Rocio pilgrimage through Doñana National Park, continuing the downwards death toll trend.

Animal rights group PACMA said this was due to greater vigilance and awareness of riders who make the journey.

Everyone year, almost one million pilgrims and some 20,000 horse, mules and oxes travel to the Huelva town. This year six horses died, the lowest number in the past decade.

PACMA claims that extensive campaigning from animal rights groups, coupled with greater police presence – 2,314 Guardia Civil officers were deployed during the pilgrimage – has helped significantly reduce the death toll.

A PACMA spokesperson said “this does not change the exploitation that certain animals are subjected to” and highlighted that “there was no physical abuse, but the sheer physical exertion which causes death.”

An El Rocia brotherhood secretary, Santiago Padilla, said “any figure seems high” but placed the blame on the “one per cent who rent horses without experience.

“It is due to ignorance, not bad faith,” that equines die during the pilgrimage, he claims.

Tags
« German court rules out extraditing Carles Puigdemont to Spain for rebellion following new request
Jay Emeny

Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page.

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Following reports that a Spanish airport is infested with cockroaches, do you think the country's airports are unhygienic?

New online edition graphic

Latest News

Create Spain Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Spain? Subscribe here.