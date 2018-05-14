Spain

Fireman dies tackling house blaze in Spain

By Monday, 14 May 2018 16:09 0
HOUSE FIRE DEATH: File photograph and (inset) firefighter Francisco Sanchez Lazaro HOUSE FIRE DEATH: File photograph and (inset) firefighter Francisco Sanchez Lazaro Shutterstock

A SIXTY-YEAR-OLD firefighter has lost his life after he ‘vanished’ while tackling a fire at a house in Spain whose residents had already been safely evacuated.

The fireman, Francisco Sanchez Lazaro, from Bejar died while fighting the blaze in Colmenar de Montemayor, Salamanca in Castilla y Leon yesterday (Sunday).

The three adults and one girl escaped the house injured before the flames spread.

Three days of mourning in the local area have been declared for the firefighter and town hall flags in Bejar will be flown at half-mast.

An autopsy will determine the cause of his death.

Tags
« Ambulances totally gutted in blaze in south of Spain
Karl Smallman

Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page.

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

In the wake of the 'La Manada' court ruling do you think sexual assault laws in Spain should be reformed?

New online edition graphic

Latest News

Create Spain Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Spain? Subscribe here.