Fireman dies tackling house blaze in Spain

A SIXTY-YEAR-OLD firefighter has lost his life after he ‘vanished’ while tackling a fire at a house in Spain whose residents had already been safely evacuated.
The fireman, Francisco Sanchez Lazaro, from Bejar died while fighting the blaze in Colmenar de Montemayor, Salamanca in Castilla y Leon yesterday (Sunday).
The three adults and one girl escaped the house injured before the flames spread.
Three days of mourning in the local area have been declared for the firefighter and town hall flags in Bejar will be flown at half-mast.
An autopsy will determine the cause of his death.
45 segundos de homenaje a nuestro compañero de Béjar....tiempo suficiente para un rescate de equipo SOS, una Pena, no? pic.twitter.com/PEr3Rxa1ni— NESS (@nessbomb93) May 14, 2018
Nos unimos en las condolencias por la muerte del bombero Francisco Sánchez Lázaro en Béjar. Toda nuestra solidaridad con familia, amigos y compañeros.#SindicatoProfesionaldeBomberosUGT. pic.twitter.com/qaSYoRJ42P— UGT-FORESTALES (@UGTForestales) May 14, 2018
Desde el Equipo de rescate en accidentes de tráfico del consorcio de bomberos de @dipucordoba os trasladamos nuestro más sentido pésame a la familia, compañeros y amigos de Paco, bombero de Béjar fallecido en acto de servicio. Un fuerte abrazo.— Erat cppei Córdoba (@eratcpeicordoba) May 14, 2018
D.E.P. pic.twitter.com/QQKfSBUt69
