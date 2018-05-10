Spain

Pilots’ trade union in Spain warns of Ryanair talks breakdown

A TRADE UNION representing Ryanair pilots in Spain has warned that recognition negotiations will collapse if its final proposal is rejected by the Irish low-cost airline.

The Sepla union represents around 65 per cent of the 700 Ryanair pilots in Spain.

In a letter to its pilot members, Sepla said that the union council that represents Ryanair pilots was "moderately optimistic" following a meeting last month with Ryanair management.

However, the union’s chief delegate, Juan Antonio Canete Ruiz, said following the meeting, the union received a new proposal from Ryanair "which differed from the spirit of the meeting".

The union claimed Ryanair's position is "totally surprising and leads us to believe that they do not intend to reach an agreement".

Mr Canete Ruiz said that rejection of the union's final recognition proposal, which was sent to Ryanair last Friday, "would lead to a breakdown of negotiations".

Sepla is believed to be planning to file a lawsuit against Ryanair in Spain in an effort to have the carrier subject to Spanish labour laws if it rejects the union's final proposals.

