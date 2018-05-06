Spain

Horror head-on road crash leaves two dead in southern Spain

By Sunday, 06 May 2018 09:41 0
HEAD-ON HORROR CRASH: Both victims died at the scene (File photograph) HEAD-ON HORROR CRASH: Both victims died at the scene (File photograph)

TWO people died in a horrific head-on traffic accident in southern Spain late last night (Saturday).

A 26-year-old woman and a 50-year-old man died at the scene of the accident on the N-420 at km 75 in Cardeña (Cordoba) in Andalucia.

The 112 Andalucia service emergency control centre said that the crash happened at around 10.40pm  and that both victims died at the scene.

Tags
« One dead in horror smash between two trucks in southern Spain
Karl Smallman

Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page.

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

In the wake of the 'La Manada' court ruling do you think sexual assault laws in Spain should be reformed?

New online edition graphic

Latest News

Create Spain Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Spain? Subscribe here.