Horror head-on road crash leaves two dead in southern Spain

TWO people died in a horrific head-on traffic accident in southern Spain late last night (Saturday).
A 26-year-old woman and a 50-year-old man died at the scene of the accident on the N-420 at km 75 in Cardeña (Cordoba) in Andalucia.
The 112 Andalucia service emergency control centre said that the crash happened at around 10.40pm and that both victims died at the scene.
Una mujer y un hombre han muerto esta noche en una colisión frontal registrada en la N-420 en #Cardeña #Córdoba— Emergencias 112 (@E112Andalucia) May 6, 2018
