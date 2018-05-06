Horror head-on road crash leaves two dead in southern Spain

HEAD-ON HORROR CRASH: Both victims died at the scene (File photograph)

TWO people died in a horrific head-on traffic accident in southern Spain late last night (Saturday).

A 26-year-old woman and a 50-year-old man died at the scene of the accident on the N-420 at km 75 in Cardeña (Cordoba) in Andalucia.

The 112 Andalucia service emergency control centre said that the crash happened at around 10.40pm and that both victims died at the scene.