One dead and two seriously injured, including child, in road smash in southern Spain

SUV SMASH: One dead and two seriously injured in Spain (File photograph)

ONE man has died and a woman and child were seriously injured and had to be cut free from the wreckage after an SUV collided head-on with a lorry in southern Spain.

The horror accident on the N-349 Jerez de la Frontera in Andalucia saw the car totally destroyed and it is reported the car’s engine ended up 30-metres down the road.

Firefighters used hydraulic cutting gear to release the two seriously-injured passengers from the wreckage but paramedics could do nothing to save the life of the man.

The accident happened at 9:30 pm last night (Wednesday) and resulted in the closure of the road in both directions.