One dead and two seriously injured, including child, in road smash in southern Spain

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone.
+34 951 38 61 61
ONE man has died and a woman and child were seriously injured and had to be cut free from the wreckage after an SUV collided head-on with a lorry in southern Spain.
The horror accident on the N-349 Jerez de la Frontera in Andalucia saw the car totally destroyed and it is reported the car’s engine ended up 30-metres down the road.
Firefighters used hydraulic cutting gear to release the two seriously-injured passengers from the wreckage but paramedics could do nothing to save the life of the man.
The accident happened at 9:30 pm last night (Wednesday) and resulted in the closure of the road in both directions.
Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page.
Comments (0)