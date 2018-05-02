BREAKING: Firefighters tackle major blaze at historic palace in Spain

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone.
FIREFIGHTERS are battling a large fire at a historic building in Spain tonight (Wednesday).
The intense fire has caused the roof to collapse at the Palacio de Osuna de Aranjuez in Madrid.
Eight fire crews are trying to prevent the flames spreading to neighbouring properties.
No casualties have been reported at the scene of the fire.
The building was currently lying abandoned.
The Osuna Palace of Aranjuez is a neoclassical building that was built in 1751 for Italian artist Carlo Maria Michelangelo Nicola Broschi, better known as Farinelli.
The palace was built by the architect Giacomo Bonavia who also built the royal palace ‘Palacio Real de Aranjuez’.
Continúan los trabajos de #BomberosCM en #Aranjuez. Se trata de un edificio del S. XVIII, declarado Bien de Interés Cultural situado en la C/ Príncipe, cerca del Palacio de la localidad. pic.twitter.com/2T73qkGKzN— 112 Comunidad Madrid (@112cmadrid) May 2, 2018
#BomberosCM trabajan en la extinción de incendio generalizado en edificio antiguo deshabitado en el centro de #Aranjuez (Palacio de Osuna) de 1.500 m2. Desalojadas 3 viviendas contiguas. Afecta a cubierta de madera. Sin heridos. #SUMMA112 en preventivo. pic.twitter.com/9jISLt5Kh4— 112 Comunidad Madrid (@112cmadrid) May 2, 2018
