Man dies in wall fall in southern Spain

By Wednesday, 02 May 2018 18:48 0
PARAMEDICS: Were unable to save his life (File photograph)

A MAN died in southern Spain today (Wednesday) when a wall he was working on collapsed suddenly.

The 56-year-old man died in Montalban de Cordoba in Andalucia.

Paramedics were unable to save his life.

Guardia Civil officers and Local Police are investigating the reason for the wall collapse.

