Man dies in wall fall in southern Spain

A MAN died in southern Spain today (Wednesday) when a wall he was working on collapsed suddenly.
The 56-year-old man died in Montalban de Cordoba in Andalucia.
Paramedics were unable to save his life.
Guardia Civil officers and Local Police are investigating the reason for the wall collapse.
