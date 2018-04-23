Spain

CLOWN CLAMPDOWN: Protestors face Catalan police action

By Monday, 23 April 2018 12:18 0
PROTESTS: Demonstrators wearing red clown noses are gathering in Vilanova i la Geltrue to protest against the arrest of Jordi Pessarondona today PROTESTS: Demonstrators wearing red clown noses are gathering in Vilanova i la Geltrue to protest against the arrest of Jordi Pessarondona today CDR Rippolet/Twitter

SPAIN’S Attorney General’s Office said Cataluña’s Mossos d’Esquadra police force is trusted to maintain public order as clown nose wearing pro-independence protestors begin demonstrations today.

The statement issued by authorities added police had their “absolute support” and that they served as an example to others in Spain.

“We trust the actions of the Mossos d’Esquadra will prevent any alteration of public order and guarantee the normal functioning of democratic institutions,” authorities said.

The statement comes as the Committee for the Defence of the Republic (CDR), a pro-independence group, are set to demonstrate outside the Prosecutor’s headquarters in Vilanova i la Geltrue, Cataluña.

 

The group called the protests after Jordi Pessarrondona, a councillor in Cataluña, was arrested and charged with public disobedience crimes dating back to last year’s referendum.

 

 

He had allegedly attempted to stop police officers from entering polling stations when the referendum, ruled illegal by Spanish courts, was held on October 1. He accepted his right not to testify and said the charges had no legal basis.

He previously posed next to a Guardia Civil officer while wearing a clown nose on September 20, the day offices of senior Catalan officials were raided by police.

Protestors gathering today have been encouraged to don clown noses in solidarity with Pessarrondona. The CDR has also suggested they try to pose for pictures with them on next to police.

Some demonstrators have already taken to social media to show their support over the last few days:

