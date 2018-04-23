Spain

Patient plunges to death from eighth-floor hospital window in Spain

By Monday, 23 April 2018 11:25 0
DEATH FALL: Cabueñes hospital, in Gijon (Asturias) DEATH FALL: Cabueñes hospital, in Gijon (Asturias) Google Street View

A MAN has died after falling from an eighth-floor window at a hospital in Spain.

In theory, the upper floor windows of the hospital can only be opened a few centimetres.

Police have opened an investigation to discover the circumstances.

The tragedy happened at the Cabueñes hospital, in Gijon (Asturias) in the north of Spain.

Karl Smallman

