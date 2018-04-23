Patient plunges to death from eighth-floor hospital window in Spain

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone.
A MAN has died after falling from an eighth-floor window at a hospital in Spain.
In theory, the upper floor windows of the hospital can only be opened a few centimetres.
Police have opened an investigation to discover the circumstances.
The tragedy happened at the Cabueñes hospital, in Gijon (Asturias) in the north of Spain.
