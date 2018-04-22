One dead and three seriously injured in horror coach and car smash in Spain

HORROR SMASH: Between coach and car that left one person dead

ONE PERSON has died and several other people were injured, some seriously in a head-on smash between a coach and a car in Spain today (Sunday).

The sole occupant of the car died in the crash and the bus driver, who had to be cut from the wreckage, was airlifted to hospital in a serious condition.

Emergency services there were three serious injuries and four minor injuries including cuts and bruises. Two passengers escaped unharmed.

The accident happened on the N-121-A road as it passes through the town of Lanz in Navarra province and it was closed while the wreckage was cleared and police investigations began.