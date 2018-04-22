Spain

One dead and three seriously injured in horror coach and car smash in Spain

By Sunday, 22 April 2018 21:37 0
HORROR SMASH: Between coach and car that left one person dead HORROR SMASH: Between coach and car that left one person dead Twitter / @bomberos_na / @policiaforal_na

ONE PERSON has died and several other people were injured, some seriously in a head-on smash between a coach and a car in Spain today (Sunday).

The sole occupant of the car died in the crash and the bus driver, who had to be cut from the wreckage, was airlifted to hospital in a serious condition.

Emergency services there were three serious injuries and four minor injuries including cuts and bruises. Two passengers escaped unharmed.

The accident happened on the N-121-A road as it passes through the town of Lanz in Navarra province and it was closed while the wreckage was cleared and police investigations began.

Tags
« Summer strike threat by air traffic controllers in Spain UK strawberry price soars after bad weather hits crop in Spain »
Karl Smallman

Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page.

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Should holiday rental websites do more to clamp down on false listings?

New online edition graphic

Latest News

Create Spain Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Spain? Subscribe here.