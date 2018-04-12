Spain

WATCH: British tourist airlifted from cruise ship off the coast of Spain

By Thursday, 12 April 2018 13:54 0
AIRLIFT: The British passenger was evacuated to a hospital in A Coruña AIRLIFT: The British passenger was evacuated to a hospital in A Coruña Salvamento Maritimo

A BRITISH TOURIST has been airlifted from a Britannia cruise ship off the coast of Spain after the crew’s doctor called for his rescue.

Footage released by Spain’s coast guard Salvamento Maritimo showed the sick passenger being carried on a stretcher by a team of rescuers and then pulled up to a helicopter, before being transferred to an airport in A Coruña, which was some 200 kilometres away.

It is unclear what was wrong with the passenger at the time of writing, but he was taken to hospital shortly after arriving at the airport.

Jay Emeny

Jay Emeny

