KEEP YOUR SHIRT ON! Fashion house in Spain sells €650 ‘Plastic Bin’ top

YOU might just lose the shirt off your back if you fork out a whopping €650 on a new fashion item from the Balenciaga fashion house in Spain.

Their latest collection features a neon-green top, made from 100 per cent polyethene - the same material used to make plastic carrier bags.

It made its debut on the 2018 spring and summer catwalk in Paris and the fashion house’s name features on the front and back in gold lettering.

On an online store webpage the top is dressed up to read, “Creative director Demna Gvasalia’s satirical approach to traditional tailoring is showcased with Balenciaga’s green Plastic-Bin shirt.

“Seen on the SS18 runway, it’s crafted in Italy from a shiny water-repellent fabric and cut to a classic point-collar, short-sleeved shape with a metallic-gold logo print on the chest and across the back.”

An additional note says it needs ‘specialist’ cleaning!

The luxury fashion house was founded in 1919 by Cristóbal Balenciaga, a designer born in the Basque Country, and now has its headquarters in Paris, France.