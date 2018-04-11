Spain

Woman dies after being run over by bin lorry in Spain

By Wednesday, 11 April 2018 12:20 0
RUN OVER: Emergency services at the scene of the accident RUN OVER: Emergency services at the scene of the accident Twitter / @EmergenciasSev

A WOMAN has died after being run over by a municipal rubbish truck in southern Spain.

The middle-aged victim was struck by the lorry in Sevilla, the capital of Andalucia, and died from her injuries.

Emergency services sources said the woman was not an employee of Lipasam, the town hall’s public cleaning company.

Police are investigating the circumstances of the accident.

Tags
« SPEEDING: Police clock car at 182 km/h and driver fails drugs test in Spain Police smash MASSIVE €15million social security fraud ring in Spain »
Karl Smallman

Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page.

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Should holiday rental websites do more to clamp down on false listings?

New online edition graphic

Latest News

Create Spain Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Spain? Subscribe here.