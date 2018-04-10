BREAKING: Two dead and one injured in road smash in southern Spain

112 ANDALUCIA: Two dead and one injured (File photograph)

EMERGENCY SERVICES say that two people have died and one was injured following a road traffic accident in southern Spain.

The two dead were aged 22 and 28 and the injured aged 22-years-old.

112 Andalucia says that the incident happened last night (Monday) on the A-325 at Fonelas in the Granada province of Andalucia, when their vehicle left the road.

The injured man was transferred to the Guadix Regional Hospital.