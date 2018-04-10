BREAKING: Two dead and one injured in road smash in southern Spain

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone.
EMERGENCY SERVICES say that two people have died and one was injured following a road traffic accident in southern Spain.
The two dead were aged 22 and 28 and the injured aged 22-years-old.
112 Andalucia says that the incident happened last night (Monday) on the A-325 at Fonelas in the Granada province of Andalucia, when their vehicle left the road.
The injured man was transferred to the Guadix Regional Hospital.
Dos fallecidos y un herido en un accidente de tráfico en Fonelas, #Granada— Emergencias 112 (@E112Andalucia) April 10, 2018
