Surfer dies on beach in southern Spain after getting into difficulties

By Sunday, 08 April 2018 10:55 0
A SURFER has died on a beach in southern Spain yesterday afternoon (Saturday) after getting into difficulties in the water.

Emergency services and an intensive care ambulance were called to Santa Maria del Mar beach, in Cadiz, Andalucia but were unable to resuscitate them.

The identity and nationality of the victim have not yet been confirmed.

