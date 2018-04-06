Spain

Four injured in explosion and fire at factory in southern Spain

By Friday, 06 April 2018 23:14 0
Four injured in explosion and fire at factory in southern Spain Twitter / @PLAndujar

FIREFIGHTERS have tackled a fire following an explosion in a silo at a factory in southern Spain this evening (Friday).

A silo of sunflower seeds exploded at the Koipe factory in Andujar (Jaen) that left four workers with minor injuries including smoke inhalation and shock.

Sheets of metal were sent flying through the air after the blast and it took firefighters two hours to bring the blaze under control.

A crane was brought in to help remove the metal sheets that were in danger of falling.

Karl Smallman

Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page.

