Four injured in explosion and fire at factory in southern Spain

FIREFIGHTERS have tackled a fire following an explosion in a silo at a factory in southern Spain this evening (Friday).
A silo of sunflower seeds exploded at the Koipe factory in Andujar (Jaen) that left four workers with minor injuries including smoke inhalation and shock.
Sheets of metal were sent flying through the air after the blast and it took firefighters two hours to bring the blaze under control.
A crane was brought in to help remove the metal sheets that were in danger of falling.
Tres trabajadores han resultado heridos de carácter leve por inhalación de polvo y humo al registrarse una explosión en un silo de pipas de girasol en una fábrica de #Andújar— Emergencias 112 (@E112Andalucia) April 6, 2018
