Spain

SPLASH DOWN: Rain to soak Spain for the next WEEK

By Friday, 06 April 2018 14:13 0
SPLASH DOWN: Rain to soak Spain for the next WEEK

SPAIN faces a wet start to the weekend, with storms forecast throughout the costas.

It comes as another cold front rolls in from the north of the country, bringing cooler temperatures and a strong chance of heavy rainfall.

The washout is forecast to hit the Costa del Sol tomorrow morning before moving through Almeria - where a provisional yellow warning for strong winds is in place - Murcia and the Costa Blanca in the afternoon.

The Balearics are likely to avoid the worst of the downpour although some rain is expected in the early evening, according to national weather office AEMET.

The uinstable weather is set to continue next week, with scattered showers until Friday.

Tags
« German court rules out Puigdemont extradition to Spain for rebellion Spanish authorities release HSBC whistle-blower pending extradition case »
Matt Ford

Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page.

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Should holiday rental websites do more to clamp down on false listings?

New online edition graphic

Latest News

Create Spain Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Spain? Subscribe here.