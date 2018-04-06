SPLASH DOWN: Rain to soak Spain for the next WEEK

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone.
SPAIN faces a wet start to the weekend, with storms forecast throughout the costas.
It comes as another cold front rolls in from the north of the country, bringing cooler temperatures and a strong chance of heavy rainfall.
The washout is forecast to hit the Costa del Sol tomorrow morning before moving through Almeria - where a provisional yellow warning for strong winds is in place - Murcia and the Costa Blanca in the afternoon.
The Balearics are likely to avoid the worst of the downpour although some rain is expected in the early evening, according to national weather office AEMET.
The uinstable weather is set to continue next week, with scattered showers until Friday.
