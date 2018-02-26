Spain

Guinness World Rec-Ford: Largest billboard with advert unveiled in Madrid

By Monday, 26 February 2018 13:10 0
HUGE: The board adorns Madrid’s Edificio España HUGE: The board adorns Madrid’s Edificio España Ford

FORD has achieved the Guinness World Record for largest billboard with a new advert in Madrid.

The billboard, which advertises the brand new Ford Ecosport is plastered on the side of the Edificio España building, the eighth tallest in Spain.

Measuring 5,265 metres, approximately 20 tennis courts, and weighing 2,000 kilos the board eclipses the previous record set in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia in 2014.

Director of Marketing for Ford Spain, Elena Burguete, said: “Our Guinness World Records title for the largest billboard demonstrates the creativity that drives our company.

“Ford’s message is ‘Go Further’, and that’s what we aimed to do with our campaign for the launch of the new EcoSport. It’s a great way to deliver the message ‘Life is out there, are you?’ to as many people as possible, right in the heart of Madrid.”

When the advertising campaign ends at the end of the month, it will be donated to the Apascovi Foundation employment centre for people with disabilities who will re-use all of the materials for other projects.

Tags
« Aggressive Ryanair passenger forces UK to Spain flight to divert to Morocco Cemetery worker in Spain crushed to death by tombstone »

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Do you agree with the Balearics’ decision to ban tourists from travelling to the islands in diesel or petrol cars?

New online edition graphic

Latest News

Create Spain Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Spain? Subscribe here.

Latest Tweets

About 1 hour ago
From IFTTT
ROCKY ROAD: Spain demands shared control of Gibraltar Airport in Brexit deal https://t.co/cISc5sK9Km #EuropeanNews… https://t.co/s9RavvIdf7
About 2 hours ago
From IFTTT
OFF ROAD: Police in Spain stop taxi driver with no licence or MOT and window jammed shut https://t.co/LpGQn8orj6… https://t.co/Dkt8LUVxDF
About 2 hours ago
From IFTTT
GROUNDED: Thousands trapped as Canary Islands battered by 'heaviest storm in years' https://t.co/RhX2w3ukIT… https://t.co/nWFBcmboeD
Follow Euro Weekly News on Twitter

Post Gallery

Petition to reverse ban on darts walk-on girls reaches almost 40,000 signatures

Spaniards outraged with The Times following ‘How To Be Spanish’ article

New pet protection laws in Spain after ‘years of waiting’

Expat's ‘heart-breaking’ death leaves dog rescue centre in Spain in crisis

MAGALUF BOOZE BAN: Mayor calls for limited alcohol in all-inclusive hotels

WATCH: Scaffolding ripped off building as storms hit Gibraltar and Spain

Spain's Costa Blanca is tops for UK airport's passengers

‘Kamikaze’ driver who caused fatal car crash in Mallorca was four times over the limit

Three dead and one seriously injured in four-car AP-7 crash