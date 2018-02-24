Six-month-old baby dies in house fire in Spain, two other children saved

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone.
NEIGHBOURS have rescued two young children from a house fire in Spain – but a six-month-old baby has tragically died.
The grandmother, who was looking after the rescued two children, aged five and seven, was also rescued from the fire on one floor the three-storey property.
The 112 Andalucia emergency control centre reported the fire broke at 5pm yesterday (Friday) in Albolote (Granada) in Andalucia, southern Spain.
Guardia Civil officers have opened an investigation and psychological support has been offered to the family.
