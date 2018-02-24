Spain

Six-month-old baby dies in house fire in Spain, two other children saved

By Saturday, 24 February 2018 09:25 0
BABY DIES IN FIRE: Emergency services at the scene BABY DIES IN FIRE: Emergency services at the scene Twitter / @E112Andalucia

NEIGHBOURS have rescued two young children from a house fire in Spain – but a six-month-old baby has tragically died.

The grandmother, who was looking after the rescued two children, aged five and seven, was also rescued from the fire on one floor the three-storey property.

The 112 Andalucia emergency control centre reported the fire broke at 5pm yesterday (Friday) in Albolote (Granada) in Andalucia, southern Spain.

Guardia Civil officers have opened an investigation and psychological support has been offered to the family.

