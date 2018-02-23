Mummified skeleton of man who died seven years-ago found in his bed by brother

THE body of a man who died seven-years-ago has been found by his brother at an apartment in Spain.

It is believed the man died in 2011 when he was 38-years-old.

His neighbours in Valencia and his brother thought he had gone to live in Santander as he had said days before his apparent death.

After several years without hearing from him his brother went to the apartment this week accompanied by a locksmith, a friend and a neighbour.

When the locksmith opened the door the mummified skeleton of the man was found lying on the bed.

National Police officers are investigating and a post-mortem has been performed to try and determine the cause of death.

However, it is believed the man had led a tragic life. At the age of 20, he lost his father who was hit by a car and his disabled mother died in a residence. It is reported that he twice went through drug rehabilitation programmes.