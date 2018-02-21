‘Critically injured’ worker airlifted to hospital after explosion and fire in Spain

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone.
ONE person, with 80% burns to their body, has been airlifted to hospital by helicopter after an explosion and fire at a concrete plant in southern Spain.
A second person was slightly injured in the incident on the El Esparragal industrial estate next to the N-630 in Guillena in the province of Sevilla in Andalucia.
Firefighters from Aljarafe quickly helped bring the blaze under control but three concrete mixing lorries were destroyed.
Guardia Civil officers are investigating the cause of the blast.
VIDEO. Primeros instantes del #Incendio tras la #explosión registrada en una industria del Poligono Esparragal. Junto a N630 en el término de #Guillena. #Sevilla. https://t.co/JShj0aMsKZ pic.twitter.com/NZCaWUnFDm— Bomberos Aljarafe (@SPEISdeAljarafe) February 21, 2018
