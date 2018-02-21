Spain

‘Critically injured’ worker airlifted to hospital after explosion and fire in Spain

By Wednesday, 21 February 2018 19:14 0
EXPLOSION AND FIRE: Two of the blazing lorries EXPLOSION AND FIRE: Two of the blazing lorries Twitter / @SPEISdeAljarafe

ONE person, with 80% burns to their body, has been airlifted to hospital by helicopter after an explosion and fire at a concrete plant in southern Spain.

A second person was slightly injured in the incident on the El Esparragal industrial estate next to the N-630 in Guillena in the province of Sevilla in Andalucia.

Firefighters from Aljarafe quickly helped bring the blaze under control but three concrete mixing lorries were destroyed.

Guardia Civil officers are investigating the cause of the blast.

Tags
