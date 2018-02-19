Spain

COSTA LOT: 'Greedy hoteliers' blamed for holiday price hike in Spain

By Monday, 19 February 2018 14:27 0
COSTA LOT: Spain&#039;s &#039;greedy&#039; hoteliers have been partly blamed COSTA LOT: Spain's 'greedy' hoteliers have been partly blamed Shutterstock

A PRICE-COMPARISON website is claiming that it can cheaper to go to Florida, Thailand or Dubai for your well-earned holiday than spend two weeks on one of Spain’s Costas or holiday islands.

Research from a price comparison website has shown that some long-haul destinations cost less to fly to and stay in than Spain.

A weak dollar, more competition and price hikes from ‘greedy Spanish hoteliers’ have all contributed it is claimed to people looking at ‘new’ destinations.

For example, TravelSupermarket price analysis has shown that, for a family of four this May half term (departing Saturday May 26 from north-west airports), it’s as much as 48% cheaper to go to Abu Dhabi than Menorca, 45% cheaper to go to Dubai than Menorca and 44% cheaper to go to Florida than Menorca – despite the Balearic Islands being so much closer to home.

In fact, it is 4,207 miles to Florida vs 572 miles to Menorca – so you can travel 3,635 miles further for a holiday as much as 44% cheaper.

You will also get more bang for your buck with the lower-priced holidays to Abu Dhabi and Dubai as the ones they looked at were in four-star hotels whereas the hotels in the Mediterranean were three-star.

UK residents have long made up the largest number of tourists to Spain and the 2016 spike in visitors came as a series of terrorist attacks hit Turkey, Egypt and Tunisia.

But last year tour operator Thomas Cook last reported that Spanish hotels had pushed up prices by 8% after a bumper 2016.

In a bid to shake up the international market even further US holiday operators have cut prices by as much as 35% this year compared to last to try and entice British tourists back. With package holidays now currently available from less than £350 each for a week and the pound strengthened in January by 9.4% against the US dollar compared with last January, the Trump Slump is likely to be reversed where Brits are concerned.

Emma Coulthurst, from TravelSupermarket, said, “People may think their holiday budget can only stretch to short haul and that they can’t afford long haul, so they don’t even consider it.

“But the reality is, long-haul destinations can offer incredible value this summer,” she says.

“It is really worth doing your research and comparing both to see what else you can get for your money.

“But, be realistic on weather. Florida, for example, is also coming up cheaper this July and August and offering some incredible deals – but the weather at that time of year is incredibly hot and humid.”

The website notes that while savings can be made in getting to the long-haul destinations, there are differences in the cost of living once there. Based on data from numbeo.com they found that in Malaga, a three-course dinner in a mid-range restaurant came in cheapest with an average of £13.05 while in Dubai it costs £17.15 and in Mahon (Menorca) a mouth-watering £17.40.

 

Tags
« £10,000 reward for information on British fugitive thought to be in Ibiza Spain’s finance minister to be next vice-president of European Central Bank »

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Do you agree with the Balearics’ decision to ban tourists from travelling to the islands in diesel or petrol cars?

New online edition graphic

Latest News

Create Spain Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Spain? Subscribe here.

Latest Tweets

About 3 hours ago
From IFTTT
Canary Island council run leisure walk routes throughout Spain open to the public https://t.co/AHZCgW3nki… https://t.co/wz4pHcJC2z
About 3 hours ago
From IFTTT
Canary Island council run leisure walk routes throughout Spain now open to the public https://t.co/1pwZLbPVEV… https://t.co/VFPjkPitLM
About 4 hours ago
From IFTTT
The Priors finally receive payout for ilegal demolition in Almeria https://t.co/FYS6ILUWfe #EuropeanNews #EuroWeekly https://t.co/97GylVw5ZE
Follow Euro Weekly News on Twitter

Post Gallery

Ryanair announce MASSIVE £200m investment at Manchester airport and new summer route to Spain

Petition to reverse ban on darts walk-on girls reaches almost 40,000 signatures

Spaniards outraged with The Times following ‘How To Be Spanish’ article

New pet protection laws in Spain after ‘years of waiting’

Wolves spotted in top Costa del Sol celebrity hotspot

Five people, including two children, injured in A-7 crash

STERLING: Raheem set for plush multi-million euro Marbella villa

Border queue delays in Gibraltar due to extra police checks in Spain

Plumber finds decomposing corpse at villa in Spain