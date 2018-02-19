West Brom football players who nabbed taxi in Spain could become sweepers

THE four West Bromwich Albion FC players accused of stealing a taxi in Barcelona could face a fine or sentence that might see them sweeping the streets.

Jonny Evans, 30, Gareth Barry, 36, Jake Livermore, 28, and Boaz Myhill, 35, allegedly stole a taxi from a McDonald’s drive-through restaurant in the city before dumping it outside their luxury hotel.

Lawyers say the four stars could get community service orders lasting between 31 to 90 days or a fine if they fail to convince a judge they had left the vehicle somewhere the owner could easily find it.

McDonald’s duty manager Saray Ortega Gracia called police when the driver told her his car had been taken as he ordered burgers for the players.

A source from the five star The One Hotel told UK media that a group of players returned drunk after a night out.

They left a set of taxi keys at reception before heading to their rooms, but the vehicle’s owner soon arrived accompanied by a police officer.

The football club confirmed that four ‘senior’ players are being probed over an alleged incident in Barcelona when they were in Spain for warm weather training with the rest of the club’s relegation-threatened squad.

“The club has instigated its own investigation into the incident and the players will be subject to the full rigours of our internal disciplinary procedures.

“Until such time as that investigation has been completed, the club will not be making any further comment.”