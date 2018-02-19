Spain

West Brom football players who nabbed taxi in Spain could become sweepers

By Monday, 19 February 2018 11:01 0
SWEEPERS: The four accused could face community service orders SWEEPERS: The four accused could face community service orders Instagram

THE four West Bromwich Albion FC players accused of stealing a taxi in Barcelona could face a fine or sentence that might see them sweeping the streets.

Jonny Evans, 30, Gareth Barry, 36, Jake Livermore, 28, and Boaz Myhill, 35, allegedly stole a taxi from a McDonald’s drive-through restaurant in the city before dumping it outside their luxury hotel.

Lawyers say the four stars could get community service orders lasting between 31 to 90 days or a fine if they fail to convince a judge they had left the vehicle somewhere the owner could easily find it.

McDonald’s duty manager Saray Ortega Gracia called police when the driver told her his car had been taken as he ordered burgers for the players.

A source from the five star The One Hotel told UK media that a group of players returned drunk after a night out.

They left a set of taxi keys at reception before heading to their rooms, but the vehicle’s owner soon arrived accompanied by a police officer.

The football club confirmed that four ‘senior’ players are being probed over an alleged incident in Barcelona when they were in Spain for warm weather training with the rest of the club’s relegation-threatened squad.

“The club has instigated its own investigation into the incident and the players will be subject to the full rigours of our internal disciplinary procedures.

“Until such time as that investigation has been completed, the club will not be making any further comment.”

Tags
« Spain set to be visited by UN officials working for African human rights L OF A PLAN: Revamped Spanish driving test to be unveiled »

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Do you agree with the Balearics’ decision to ban tourists from travelling to the islands in diesel or petrol cars?

New online edition graphic

Latest News

Create Spain Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Spain? Subscribe here.

Latest Tweets

About 3 hours ago
From IFTTT
Canary Island council run leisure walk routes throughout Spain open to the public https://t.co/AHZCgW3nki… https://t.co/wz4pHcJC2z
About 3 hours ago
From IFTTT
Canary Island council run leisure walk routes throughout Spain now open to the public https://t.co/1pwZLbPVEV… https://t.co/VFPjkPitLM
About 4 hours ago
From IFTTT
The Priors finally receive payout for ilegal demolition in Almeria https://t.co/FYS6ILUWfe #EuropeanNews #EuroWeekly https://t.co/97GylVw5ZE
Follow Euro Weekly News on Twitter

Post Gallery

Ryanair announce MASSIVE £200m investment at Manchester airport and new summer route to Spain

Petition to reverse ban on darts walk-on girls reaches almost 40,000 signatures

Spaniards outraged with The Times following ‘How To Be Spanish’ article

New pet protection laws in Spain after ‘years of waiting’

Wolves spotted in top Costa del Sol celebrity hotspot

Five people, including two children, injured in A-7 crash

STERLING: Raheem set for plush multi-million euro Marbella villa

Border queue delays in Gibraltar due to extra police checks in Spain

Plumber finds decomposing corpse at villa in Spain