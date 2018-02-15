MISSING: Police issue ‘very urgent’ appeal for Costa Blanca boy

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone.
POLICE have issued a ‘very urgent’ public appeal to help locate a missing 14-year-old boy on the Costa Blanca in Spain.
David Angel Molina went missing from Orihuela Costa in the province of Alicante.
He is described as slim and 1.68m (5ft 6ins) tall.
Police ask you to call 062 or 112 if you spot him.
