MISSING: Police issue ‘very urgent’ appeal for Costa Blanca boy

By Thursday, 15 February 2018 08:29 0
MISSING: David Angel Molina MISSING: David Angel Molina Guardia Civil

POLICE have issued a ‘very urgent’ public appeal to help locate a missing 14-year-old boy on the Costa Blanca in Spain.

David Angel Molina went missing from Orihuela Costa in the province of Alicante.

He is described as slim and 1.68m (5ft 6ins) tall.

Police ask you to call 062 or 112 if you spot him.

