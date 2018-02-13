Five injured, including two children, after car overturns on Costa del Sol

MIJAS CRASH: The two vehicles involved in the crash

FIVE PEOPLE have been taken to hospital following a collision between two cars on the Costa del Sol this morning, according to the emergency services.

The accident happened in the municipality of Mijas and casualties were taken to the Costa del Sol Hospital.

Firefighters, Guardia Civil, Local Police and paramedics attended the accident that left two men (aged 76 and 31), a woman (33) and two children, aged eight and two injured.