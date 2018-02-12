Spain

TIMBER! Brit tourist hit by falling palm tree in Spain recovers… with four white wines

By Monday, 12 February 2018 18:53 0
PALM TREE: Struck from above PALM TREE: Struck from above Shutterstock

A BRITISH tourist who was lapping up some sunshine at a beach bar on one of Spain’s Costas was struck, literally, by the beauty of their surrounds.

They were hit on the head by a dead section falling from the palm tree above on the Costa del Sol.

Firefighters on a turntable ladder, armed with chain saws, were called to perform some tree surgery to make the palm tree safe on the beach just off Malaga’s seafront promenade.

It is reported the tourist quickly recovered from their close shave and the shock by downing four glasses of white wine.

