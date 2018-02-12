Seriously injured worker airlifted to hospital after accident

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone.
AN air-ambulance has transferred a seriously injured man to a hospital in Andalucia, southern Spain after a work-related accident.
The 44-year-old man was working on a hillside planted with olive trees in Montilla when his tractor overturned.
An air ambulance from the 061 emergency medical service flew the man to the Reina Sofia Hospital in Cordoba.
