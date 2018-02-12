Spain

Seriously injured worker airlifted to hospital after accident

Monday, 12 February 2018
AN air-ambulance has transferred a seriously injured man to a hospital in Andalucia, southern Spain after a work-related accident.

The 44-year-old man was working on a hillside planted with olive trees in Montilla when his tractor overturned.

An air ambulance from the 061 emergency medical service flew the man to the Reina Sofia Hospital in Cordoba.

