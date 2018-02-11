Essex teen fugitive accused of murder 'could be hiding in Spain,' police say

A TEENAGER wanted in connection with a fatal shooting outside an Essex petrol station is thought to be hiding in Spain.

Fugitive Bradley Blundell, now 18, is accused of killing John Pordage, 34, at a BP garage in Chelmsford.

And police say he may have fled to Ibiza after he vanished in the wake of the incident.

It comes after a 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was cleared of the attack after a month-long trial at Chelmsford Crown Court.

He was however charged with perverting the course of justice, while 18-year-old co-defendant Saul Stanley was found guilty of a series of firearm offences.

Both admitted handling stolen goods.

At the end of the inquest, the prosecuting judge said that the youngster was with Blundell when he pulled the trigger.

The victim had reportedly left a nightclub and went to buy cigarettes when he got into an argument with a group of teenagers on August 5 last year.

He died from a single gunshot to the chest.

DCI Martin Pasmore of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, told UK media: 'We remain determined to locate Bradley Blundell and bring him to trial.

"I appeal to Bradley to give himself up."

Crimestoppers has announced a £10,000 (€11,300) reward for information leading to his arrest.