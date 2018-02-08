OAP dies after drinking cup of detergent thinking it was coffee

AN 87-year-old man has died from poisoning in Madrid after drinking a cup of detergent that his wife accidentally gave him thinking it was coffee.

A care worker, who was doing housework at the couple’s home at the time, alerted the emergency services and the old man was rushed to the Hospital 12 de Octubre.

Sadly, a few hours, he died from the poisoning.

A police spokesman said the woman, 82, suffers from senile dementia and it was a ‘mistake’.

She will not face charges.