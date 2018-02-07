Woman trapped in potato-picking machine dies

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone.
+34 951 38 61 61
EMERGENCY SERVICES have confirmed that a worker has died after becoming trapped in a potato-picking machine in Spain this morning.
The accident happened in El Viso de Alcor in the province of Sevilla, in Andalucia.
Firefighters attended the scene to free the 46-year-old woman from the machinery that was working in a field collecting potatoes.
Guardia Civil officers are investigating the work-related accident.
Fallece una trabajadora al quedar atrapada en una máquina de recogida de patatas en El Viso del Alcor, #Sevilla— Emergencias 112 (@E112Andalucia) February 7, 2018
Feb 09, 2018 Rate: 0.00
Feb 09, 2018 Rate: 0.00
Feb 16, 2018 Rate: 0.00
Comments (0)