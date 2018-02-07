Spain

Woman trapped in potato-picking machine dies

By Wednesday, 07 February 2018 13:05 0
POTATO-PICKING: File photograph POTATO-PICKING: File photograph Shutterstock

EMERGENCY SERVICES have confirmed that a worker has died after becoming trapped in a potato-picking machine in Spain this morning.

The accident happened in El Viso de Alcor in the province of Sevilla, in Andalucia.

Firefighters attended the scene to free the 46-year-old woman from the machinery that was working in a field collecting potatoes.

Guardia Civil officers are investigating the work-related accident.

