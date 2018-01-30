Spain

Man dies after forgetting house keys, abseiling from roof and falling from sixth floor

By Tuesday, 30 January 2018 19:35 0
MEDICS: Couldn&#039;t save the man&#039;s life MEDICS: Couldn't save the man's life File photograph

A MAN has died after locking himself out of his flat and trying to gain re-entry by climbing down from the building’s roof in Palma, Mallorca using a rope.

The 41-year-old had forgotten his keys while putting the washing out and couldn’t get back into the building.

Police believe he tried to abseil down to his balcony from the roof but the rope he used couldn’t take his weight. It broke and he plunged from the sixth floor to his death.

When emergency services arrived at the scene they couldn’t do anything to save his life.

It is claimed that the man had asked neighbours to let him into the building but, because they didn’t recognise him, refused.

Tags
« Bremain in Spain back ‘Votes for Life’ campaign Southern Spain rocked by NINE earthquakes in 24 HOURS »
Karl Smallman

Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page.

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Will you be supporting Englan or Spain in this year's World Cup finals?

New online edition graphic

Latest News

Create Spain Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Spain? Subscribe here.