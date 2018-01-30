Spain

Bremain in Spain back ‘Votes for Life’ campaign

By Tuesday, 30 January 2018 17:52 1 comment
BREMAIN; Want &#039;Votes for Life&#039; BREMAIN; Want 'Votes for Life' Shutterstock

A GROUP working to protect the rights of British migrants in Spain is running a campaign to support ‘Votes for Life’.

It is estimated that around one million Brits living overseas have been denied the right to vote in the UK due to the 15-year rule.

The group say that many British citizens living abroad still have close family ties to the UK and many still own property and/or pay taxes there.

“Those who have contributed to the wealth of the UK are quite rightly angry and concerned at being denied their democratic right to vote,” they say.

The group says the pledge to grant votes for life to British citizens resident abroad was included in the 2010 and 2015 Conservative manifestos.

And, on February 23, the second reading of MP Glyn Davies’ Private Member’s Bill takes place to restore the right to vote to all UK overseas voters.

Now Bremain in Spain is urging every British citizen to write their MP, or the MP in their previous constituency if they are disenfranchised, to press them to support the Private Member’s Bill.

Tags
« ONCE IN A BLUE MOON: Spain gets super moon but misses out on blood one Man dies after forgetting house keys, abseiling from roof and falling from sixth floor »
Karl Smallman

Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page.

Comments (1)

  1. John Moffett

Many thanks for publicising our campaign, More resources can be found in the following links:

http://www.bremaininspain.com/news/votes-for-life/

https://www.facebook.com/votesforlife2018/

 
  1. #10529
There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Will you be supporting Englan or Spain in this year's World Cup finals?

New online edition graphic

Latest News

Create Spain Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Spain? Subscribe here.