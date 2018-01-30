Bremain in Spain back ‘Votes for Life’ campaign

A GROUP working to protect the rights of British migrants in Spain is running a campaign to support ‘Votes for Life’.

It is estimated that around one million Brits living overseas have been denied the right to vote in the UK due to the 15-year rule.

The group say that many British citizens living abroad still have close family ties to the UK and many still own property and/or pay taxes there.

“Those who have contributed to the wealth of the UK are quite rightly angry and concerned at being denied their democratic right to vote,” they say.

The group says the pledge to grant votes for life to British citizens resident abroad was included in the 2010 and 2015 Conservative manifestos.

And, on February 23, the second reading of MP Glyn Davies’ Private Member’s Bill takes place to restore the right to vote to all UK overseas voters.

Now Bremain in Spain is urging every British citizen to write their MP, or the MP in their previous constituency if they are disenfranchised, to press them to support the Private Member’s Bill.