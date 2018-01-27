Three dead and one seriously injured in four-car AP-7 crash

FATAL SMASH: Left three dead and one seriously injured

THREE people have died and one person has been left seriously injured in a crash involving four cars on the AP-7 Autopista de la Mediterrania in Spain.

The accident happened just before midnight last night (Friday) at km626.5 near Benissa heading in the direction of Alicante.

It is understood after one vehicle stopped in the middle of the carriageway after suffering some sort of problem.

The driver and occupant of a second car stopped to help the first.

But then a third vehicle ploughed into the driver of the first car and the passenger of the second. The driver of the third vehicle also died.

A fourth vehicle was also involved in the accident that left three dead, one seriously injured and three with less severe injuries.

The deceased were aged 31, 34 and 47.